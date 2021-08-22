The 2020 census results will be released August 12th. The data will then be used by the Idaho Citizen Commission for Reapportionment to draw the boundaries for Idaho’s congressional districts and 35 legislative districts from which voters will select the state’s 105 lawmakers for the next 10 years. Idaho uses a bipartisan commission to draw congressional and state legislative districts. Each of the four state legislative leaders (majority and minority leader in each legislative house) select one commissioner, and the chairs of the Republican and Democratic parties each select one commissioner.
Democratic Party Chair Fred Cornforth, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel selected former Rep. Dan Schmidt, city of Boise Government Affairs Director Amber Pence and former Democratic senatorial nominee & attorney Nels Mitchell as their appointees, and as part of their formal announcement stated, “When Idaho voters established an independent redistricting commission in 1994, they created a model for the nation.” Republican leaders selected former Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, former Rep. Eric Redman, and former Rep. Thomas Dayley. While all of these individuals are highly qualified, the Democratic leaders’ statement lacks recognition of how the makeup of the commissioners they selected entirely excludes minorities.
The selectors were presented with a momentous opportunity to select at least one minority commissioner to work toward creating a better Idaho wherein all persons are valued equally for their contributions to our State. According to the U.S. Census, Idaho is composed of nearly 19% minorities and is 13% Latino. Eight out of 10 of those Hispanics are U.S. citizens, and according to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs’, Idaho’s Hispanic population grew by 30% over the last decade with much of that growth centered in our rural communities. Furthermore, Idaho’s Hispanic workers are a backbone of our State’s workforce in the agriculture and food processing industries, and play a pivotal role in the education, health, and social assistance sectors.
Moreover, Idaho is home to five tribes: the Shoshone-Bannock, the Shoshone-Paiute, the Coeur d’Alene, the Kootenai, and the Nez Perce. The tribes face many challenges yet each tribe serves as an economic engine of growth and stability not only for their members but for their surrounding communities through creating jobs, providing health and education services, police forces, and more. Collectively, the tribes add over 13,000 jobs and over $500 million in annual wages and salaries to Idaho’s economy.
Diversity and inclusion, through actions and not only words, is an important aspect of the 21st century. A more inclusive Idaho is a more prosperous Idaho. We have witnessed successful Idaho companies lead by example through their fair hiring practices and statements to policymakers encouraging them to value diversity because a diverse mix of voices leads to better discussions, decisions, and outcomes for everyone. Having at least one minority commissioner would serve to help prevent the voting power of minorities from being diluted because as the old saying goes, “if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu”.
There are many qualified minority candidates for the selectors to consider. These are among the many reasons why it is stunning for there not to be a single minority representative on the Commission for Reapportionment. A commission that reflects the demographics of our citizenry would be a step towards a more just Idaho. Thankfully there is at least one woman on the commission. At a time when access to the ballot box and protecting voting rights for minorities is still a significant challenge in Idaho, we must do better.