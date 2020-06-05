Let’s work together for a better Idaho future: abundant salmon, affordable energy, and prosperous farms
IDFG closed spring chinook season on the Clearwater River due to very low returns. Closures/limits on the Salmon and Little Salmon followed a day later. Tragically, this has been the norm for many years for Idaho’s fish.
If we continue on this path, we may as well brace ourselves for the extinction of these amazing fish. Local communities and the Idahoans who depend on them for their livelihoods are already hurting so they’ll keep struggling or decide to close, severely impacting Idaho’s economy. All of us will be denied the chance to cast a line or watch these fish swim back to our state. Idaho salmon support many species and nourish ecosystems so the loss will be environmentally disastrous, too.
The status quo simply is not working for our fish or Idaho.
Thankfully, Gov. Little created a salmon workgroup where Idahoans with diverse interests meet to discuss ideas to reverse this trend. I sit on this workgroup and I want to share with you my take on how things are going. I’m not speaking for the workgroup, and don’t presume to speak for others.
As I prepare for the 9th workgroup meeting, I’d like to note the real progress that I feel we’ve made in coming to common agreement about what we’re trying to accomplish.
The workgroup has adopted goals for Idaho’s fish that aim for healthy and harvestable abundance, above and beyond mere survival.
Idaho’s salmon and steelhead are being driven to extinction by many things. In discussions, workgroup members are advocating that we must address all the causes, tackling the “4 Hs,” habitat, harvests (fishing), hatcheries, hydropower (dams), and predators and ocean conditions. Some of these factors are in Idaho and some are not.
That said, we still have much work to do and don’t have agreement yet on many things. We have discussed the need to make the lower Snake River safer for migrating fish to and from Idaho, but we haven’t yet found consensus on how. Science tells us that fish need a healthy, flowing river. Some are unconvinced and worried about what dam removal could mean to the interests they represent. These are good discussions to be having.
My workgroup experience has given me hope and affirmed that when Idahoans sit down and talk, opportunities open up. In this spirit of cooperation, I urge fellow workgroup members to keep working to find agreement on the bold actions needed for salmon and steelhead, and for Idahoans.
Hopefully, when our workgroup wraps up at year’s end we’ll put forth recommendations that restore Idaho’s salmon and steelhead, and Gov. Little will accept them. But having a plan is only part of the struggle. To restore our fish, the plan needs to be implemented.
Some workgroup members have joined with regional electric utilities and conservationists to send a letter to the region’s four governors asking them to further support and help advance a solutions-based conversation on how to save our fish. This is a call for regional leadership.
I also support asking Gov. Little to work with the region’s other governors to move toward a bold solution that recovers Idaho’s salmon and steelhead, builds a new, green and affordable energy future for Idaho and the Northwest, and ensures farmers continue to prosper as a result of new, regional investments in our collective future.
By recognizing our diverse interests and working together, we can bring back Idaho’s fish and support communities, ensuring a brighter future for Idaho and the region. I hope you’ll join us.