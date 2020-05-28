“The Most Important Class You Never Had” is a new, aptly titled documentary to promote financial education which struck a chord with me, an experienced economics teacher at Centennial High School (Boise, Idaho). Economics is a required one semester class for high school graduation. The amount of content in the state standards for economics is daunting, no, impossible to do it justice. Within that course, there are personal finance standards, but are they really being taught (as economics teachers rightly don’t view them as economics)? We need to make personal finance a mandatory class for high school graduation in Idaho for the following reasons.
First, using basic economic cost/benefit analysis, numerous studies show financial education improves behavior in areas such as increased savings for low-income households, higher credit scores, and reduced use of payday lending. Think about how raising your credit score saves on mortgage interest (upwards of $60,000). Consider investing early in life and how that compounds over time (could be a millionaire in retirement)? The costs of my policy recommendation are real – adding a credit (semester) to high school graduation entails either cutting another required class or more funding for teacher staff (as well as increased costs for teacher training, but these could be minimal due to exceptional resources online for free). Cutting a class is not really a viable option as you would undoubtedly upset those teachers whose class was cut. Other states have gotten quite creative in how to fund similar initiatives.
Another reason to do it is simply because it’s a moral issue. An introspective student I taught long ago said something that has always been in the back of my mind: “School teaches us skills to make money, but doesn’t teach us how to manage that money”. When I teach personal finance (about 10% of the economics curriculum) students are engaged. Parents email thank yous for teaching about things like budgets. Students have emailed me, “Mr. Herdegen, I’ve started my Roth IRA!”
A final reason to mandate a personal finance class is that very bad things can happen in life that are out of our control. The Financial Crisis of 2008 and the Cononavirus pandemic of 2020 come to mind, but what about the family member that ends up with a health condition that is extremely costly, or the family where the breadwinner gets laid off and his/her job will never come back? What about a Social Security and Medicare system that is clearly unsustainable? Yet, if financial education is effective (recent research resoundingly says it does) then people are better equipped to deal with unexpected shocks.
Utah and Montana are among six states that requires a standalone personal finance course for graduation. The 22nd biggest school district in the United States, Prince George County in Maryland, just passed a personal finance requirement because passionate students spoke at school board meetings. When will Idaho follow suit and do the right thing by students, families, and our community?
Danny Herdegen is a teacher at Centennial High School and a certified Idaho Master Educator.