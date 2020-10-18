COVID-19 has disrupted normal business operations for just about every business in America. The Idaho Press is no exception.
Our No. 1 priority is to bring you in-depth and relevant news. Despite all the significant challenges facing our local media company today, that will always remain as our top priority.
I am proud of the fact that the Idaho Press worked tirelessly to fulfill our mission during this year of unexpected upheaval. Our reach has grown exponentially over the past few years as we have expanded our coverage to include both Canyon and Ada counties. Thank you for supporting that mission! We could not do it without you.
Despite our successful efforts, we must take additional steps to ensure our company remains healthy and operational until our local economy can return to normal business operations.
Starting the last week of October, Boise Weekly will be reduced to a smaller page count, and fewer printed copies will be distributed. Even more painful is the need to temporarily furlough two of our staff members at the Weekly. This is a difficult but necessary step, as many advertisers are closed due to COVID-19.
Idaho Press readers can expect to see some stories from Boise Weekly published in Thursday’s paper, but will no longer receive the full publication inserted in their paper.
An electronic version of Boise Weekly will be available for free to anybody who wants one; the e-edition will be refreshed every Wednesday at www.boiseweekly.com/eedition.
We have every intention of returning Boise Weekly to full distribution once we are through these challenging times.
Throughout 2020, our team of local journalists across all of our platforms — the Idaho Press, Emmett Messenger-Index, Meridian Press, Kuna Melba News and Boise Weekly — have worked to bring you reliable local information you can count on. The efforts put in by this team under incredibly stressful circumstances have been extremely impressive. I am so proud of the work Idaho Press journalists produce each and every day for our readers.
Our local advertising executives have brought several dynamic marketing programs to local businesses to help them as much as possible during these tough times. Our Matching Advertising Grant program helped 68 locally owned businesses with over $117,000 in matching advertising funds. We will continue our mission to support locally owned Idaho businesses during the holiday season with our Shop Local $2 Challenge. More details on that program soon.
Please remember that the Idaho Press is here to inform you, hold our local leader accountable, and support a healthy local economy where Idaho businesses can thrive. We appreciate your support and understanding.
Stay safe!