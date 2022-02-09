It’s no secret that customer service is rapidly changing in our country. Idaho is likely seeing some of the most significant changes anywhere due to such low unemployment and its rapid population growth.
Unfortunately, I think we all better prepare to temper our expectations when it comes to customer service across dozens of different industries right here in the Treasure Valley.
The Idaho Press is no exception to this. Our carrier force remains very lean, and we cannot seem to find enough people willing to deliver newspapers right now. Initially, we expected more people to return to the workforce as the federal relief payments stopped arriving in mailboxes. That has not happened, forcing us to make some changes to how we deliver the Idaho Press in some areas.
If you live in a more rural part of the Treasure Valley your Idaho Press may soon be delivered with your mail. We are working with the United States Postal Service to handle deliveries in areas such as Emmett, Payette, Fruitland, Homedale, New Plymouth, Wilder and Ontario.
If this move impacts your delivery, you will receive notice from us. If you don’t get a letter, then you’re not impacted and should start seeing improved delivery over the coming months as this change will allow us to shift some carriers to routes located within the more populated areas.
If you’ve been a subscriber for many years, you know what it’s like when you have a great Idaho Press carrier. Our track record of meeting delivery expectations has been pretty good in most areas for decades. We again ask for your patience as we try to resolve this massive challenge.
Of course, as a subscriber, you do have access to our digital edition at no additional cost. Many readers have explored this option and find it acceptable in a pinch. Please consider that if you’re not receiving the paper as consistently as you once did. Just download our app on any smartphone or tablet and you’ll be a few clicks away from seeing an exact replica of the Idaho Press right on your screen.
We appreciate your support of our efforts to provide our community with the best and most comprehensive local newspaper. With your support, we have become the largest printed newspaper in Idaho and look forward to continued growth.
And on behalf of all the service workers in the area, please be patient. Most local businesses are also dealing with unprecedented challenges that are extremely frustrating for everyone.
Matt Davison is publisher and president of the Idaho Press.