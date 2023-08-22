Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Rep. Lori McCann, Republican, has now been censured by the Republican central committees of all three counties within legislative district 6. Latah County named five votes they considered censurable–four were killed by the 28 Republicans in the Senate and did not become law.

The bill not allowing employers to require a COVID-19 vaccine did become law. The bill allowing people to sue librarians if children get their hands on library books deemed inappropriate was vetoed by Republican Governor Little, and the Senate–80% Republican– did not have the two-thirds necessary to override his veto.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments