This past week Reclaim Idaho celebrated submitting enough signatures to get an initiative on the ballot and then kicked off the campaign to get voters out to vote for the Quality Education Act in November.
According to Reclaim, the act would raise over $320 million for schools – about $1,000 per student – by taxing earnings over $250,000 an additional 4.5% and restoring the 8% corporate tax.
That may sound like a lot of money, but Idaho schools would still receive only about two-thirds of the nation’s average funding per student. It’s possible Idaho might actually move from 50th to 47th place in funding per student.
But the Idaho Legislature can destroy an initiative even if it passes. Idaho citizens passed two initiatives to limit legislative terms, but neither law lasted long enough to stop any legislator from running again.
This prompted my interest in a new PAC, Citizens Alliance of Idaho, that promised campaign help to sitting legislators and contenders who signed a 10-item pledge. One item states simply, “I will not vote for any tax or fee increase.”
That sounds like the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) — and there is a connection. A May 9 article in the Capital Sun, pointed out that the only two Idaho donors to the Citizens Alliance – Doyle Beck and Bryan Smith – are members of the IFF board. The executive director moved here from California in August 2020.
The bulk of the PAC’s money has come from SMC Properties, owned by Stefan Gleason of North Carolina, and from Citizens Alliance PACs in Delaware and Ohio, whose donors only show up in annual Federal reports.
With this “dark money from out-of-state,” Citizens Alliance paid out nearly $325,000 in “independent expenditures” in April and May to support 35 Idaho legislative candidates. Ten received only $639 in advertising and printing. Eighteen received over $10,000.
The PAC spent over $20,000 in support of Karey Hanks of St. Anthony. She had served from 2017-18 and again from 2021-2022, but lost the primary in March. Another incumbent who lost, Chad Christensen of Iona, received nearly $16,000 worth of support.
In fact, 19 of the 35 pledged candidates did lose their primaries. That left 16 candidates in November. Five will face opponents. Eleven, however, won’t; their election is assured.
Ten of the candidates who pledged not to increase taxes to fund schools were on ballots in Ada and Canyon counties. Six lost in the primary – Steve Almer, Thad Butterworth, Greg Ferch, Rachel Hazelip, Jordan Marques, and Rosa Martinez.
The four Citizens Alliance candidates that voters in Ada and Canyon counties will see on their November ballots are Jacyn Gallagher (D9),Tammy Nichols (D10), Chris Trakel (D11) and Tina Lambert (D23). Only Nichols and Trakel are in contested races.
But the 16 candidates backed by Citizens United don’t include all the Republican legislators determined never to raise taxes. A majority of the latest Legislature cut taxes in both 2021 and 2022 sessions, dropping future state income by nearly $500 million per year. Now, Idahoans with taxable earnings over $5,000 a year are in the state’s top income tax bracket. All earnings above $5,000 are taxed at the same rate – 6%.
We wouldn’t need an initiative if the majority of legislators supported schools as much as they support income tax cuts.
If you want Idaho schools to improve and property tax levies to decrease, don’t settle for a candidate’s assurance that they support education. Ask them point blank if they support the Quality Education initiative that would add to school funding by increasing income taxes for large corporations and wealthy individuals.