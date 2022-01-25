“One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics” (Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME, 2006).
Sen. Collins is one of the 16 current Republican senators who voted for the Voting Rights Act of 2006, which was in effect until 2013.
Wednesday, Jan. 19, Collins joined 49 Republican colleagues in blocking a new Voting Rights Act.
There are parts of the act I don’t agree with. Just how is a county to guarantee that no voter has to wait over 30 minutes? And what difference will making the day a national holiday make for most workers?
But we do need some guarantees in a democracy.
We’ve heard about 19 Republican legislatures that restricted voting rights this year. Several shortened the time for applying for mail-in ballots, limited the mailing of absentee ballot requests, and/or imposed stricter voter ID requirements. Montana, Iowa and Texas reduced the time and/or the sites for voting.
A national law providing uniformity on these procedures would help those moving from state to state, but minor differences won’t destroy democracy.
But some state laws keep citizens from voting.
When the 2006 voting rights act was no longer in effect, 11 states closed 1,688 polling places.
Last year, Florida and Georgia legislators knew that voters in cities were waiting in line for more than four hours and, instead of remedying that, made it illegal to supply snacks or water to voters waiting in line.
Louisiana provided one polling place for a city of 600,000 people. How does one provide transportation or parking for 50,000 or more people per hour?
And several states provide no polling places within reservations; one state requires street addresses — which don’t exist on all its reservations — in order to register.
And some new state laws affect which votes are counted.
In Georgia, the elected secretary of state is no longer chair, or even a voting member, of the Board of Election Commissioners. (Remember it was Georgia’s SOS Brad Raffensperger who refused to “find” President Trump enough votes to give him a victory in Georgia.)
And that board — which is 75% Republican — now has the power to appoint superintendents to replace local election boards. One non-elected person may now certify election results.
In Arkansas, complaints of election law violations must go to a State Board — over 80% Republican–rather than to local prosecutors and elected county clerks.
The Arizona legislature considered, but did not pass, a bill giving the legislature the power to undo the certification of presidential electors. (It did pass a bill limiting the legal powers of the current secretary of state.)
Idahoans have a lot to lose if extremists get control of our Legislature.
Thirty-two states do not have redistricting maps drawn by bipartisan or nonpartisan commissions.
Same-day registration means that an Idahoan purged from voter rolls may produce two pieces of ID, re-register, and vote. That’s not possible in 28 states.
Fifteen states require a voter to be ill or out-of-the-area to vote absentee. There, most have to make a new request for each election. (Idahoans may request mail-in ballots annually.)
Eleven states restore the voting rights of felons only with a court order or a pardon.
Nine states use electronic voting without a voter-verified printout.
Would Idaho legislators dare to take these voting rights away?
As long as voters re-elect legislators who attack our schools and oppose our right to initiatives, what’s to stop them?