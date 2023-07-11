Support Local Journalism


It’s July and already I’m hearing a lot about November elections — and, yes, November 2023. Several candidates for school board and city council positions are moving beyond the “should I or shouldn’t I” question to the “what do I do next” one.

Yes, they know filing doesn’t start until Aug. 28, but candidates are already trying to size up the field and figure the “win number” that they’ll need to reach this November.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

