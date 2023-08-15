...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 103 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
“The Hidden Life of Trees” by German researcher Peter Wohlleben was published seven years ago, but its revelations still amaze me. Trees communicate with one another. They have social communities. And, after years of believing that big trees would deprive smaller ones of sunshine, and therefore life, research supports the opposite. Big trees distribute food to smaller ones.
Years ago anthropologist Jane Goodall found that, when food was scarce, leaders among the wild chimpanzees saw that everyone had enough. When Goodall introduced a surplus by using bunches of bananas to attract the animals, the social order broke down. Big males that had made sure nursing mothers’ needs were met started elbowing everyone out of the way to get more than they needed.
Economist Robert Reich views acting together for the good of all as the natural order for people. He is releasing a chapter of his 2019 book The Common Good on his blog every Friday. An excerpt:
“The idea of ‘the common good’ was once widely understood and accepted in America. After all, the U.S. Constitution was designed for ‘We the people’ seeking to ‘promote the general welfare’--not for ‘me the selfish jerk seeking as much wealth and power as possible.’”
I can’t help but wonder if the chimpanzees ever restored their social order, and did it take great shortages of food for them to do so.
Clearly, the men pledging “their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor” when signing the Declaration of Independence believed fervently in the common good. These wealthy, educated men recognized rebellion would inflict great damage, but they believed it was the right thing to do. When Thomas Nelson Jr. learned that British General Cornwallis was using Nelson’s home for his headquarters, Nelson “quietly urged General George Washiington to open fire. The home was destroyed, and Nelson died bankrupt’’ (michaelwsmith.com).
But the assumption that people are truthful and bound by a common code leaves us open to exploitation by others. Reich lists 53 major events between 1964 and 2017 where prominent leaders in government or finance deceived and/or cheated Americans. “All were the result of people seeking personal gains in wealth or power at the expense of the common good.”
After nearly 60 years of publicity about political and business leaders putting personal personal advantage first, it’s amazing how many people still act for community and the common good. In 2022 over 17,000 Idahoans helped the Idaho Food Bank get food supplies to nearly 170,000 people each month. Volunteermatch.org lists 294 Boise-area organizations that use volunteers for tasks as varied as mending library books, leading activities for children, talking to suicidal persons, and helping with medical emergencies.
And by Sept. 8, hundreds of Idahoans will sign up as candidates to help manage cemetery districts, city governments, and school districts. Only a few will get paid; a few more may get health insurance coverage. Most will run, however, to take on-time consuming tasks in order to help make their community a better place. Many others are serving on library boards, highway district commissions or planning and zoning commissions for cities and counties.
I suspect that these volunteers are among the happiest of Americans. They have enough income that they don’t need to work two or three jobs. They have the luxury of making a choice to contribute their time And they aren’t so consumed with getting money to buy more or bigger or newer houses and cars that they can’t make time to serve their communities.
Most of us couldn’t and wouldn’t charge $609 for two doses of epinephrine that cost $1 to make. That’s against our nature.
Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.