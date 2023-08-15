Support Local Journalism


Years ago anthropologist Jane Goodall found that, when food was scarce, leaders among the wild chimpanzees saw that everyone had enough. When Goodall introduced a surplus by using bunches of bananas to attract the animals, the social order broke down. Big males that had made sure nursing mothers’ needs were met started elbowing everyone out of the way to get more than they needed.

Economist Robert Reich views acting together for the good of all as the natural order for people. He is releasing a chapter of his 2019 book The Common Good on his blog every Friday. An excerpt:

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

