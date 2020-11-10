My condolences to Trump supporters. It’s hard to lose any political race, but close ones are agonizing. (Democrats know about that.)
I’ve talked to enough Trump voters to know that the president they admire is a very different one than I see. They speak of accomplishments that I hadn’t heard of before, things like Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and bringing home the remains of soldiers lost in action decades ago.
To me, Trump will always be the president who encouraged division and violence in America. At times, he seemed to want civil war.
I once feared that the race problems of the 1970s could only end in war. In time, though, laws were changed, schools were integrated, and employers changed their policies. Problems remained, but there was less heat and more progress.
Americans can get along again. We decide.
Right now I believe we can all be thankful that the predictions of violence during these past few weeks were not only exaggerated, but wrong. Americans have addressed this election with a sense of commitment that shows deep respect.
Some do worry that Trump won’t leave the White House peacefully, that his army of supporters will fight for him.
Yet, I don’t think we’ll see widespread violence. Unexpected Republican victories are hurting Democrats — we had so much hope — but they have also put a big hole in the claim that we somehow rigged this election.
If Democrats had planted thousands of ballots, one would expect a Democratic sweep at least as big as the polls predicted.
It didn’t happen. Republicans won at least five of the U.S. House seats that Democrats were predicted to win ‘easily’ or ‘narrowly.’ They are also on track to win 24 or more of the 28 House races polls called ‘tossups.’ (At the time of this writing, Joe Biden has been declared winner of the presidential race, but counting continues for 25 House and four Senate races.)
Even the most avid Trump supporter should doubt that Dems planted ballots with votes for a Democratic president and a Republican Congress.
If the Republican leadership supports throwing out the thousands of ballots that would have to be eliminated to give Trump victory in three more states, they would be endangering Republican down-ballot victories.
OK, maybe I’m being a Pollyanna, trying to find the silver lining in a cloud of defeat.
Democrats lost as many seats in the U.S. Senate as they gained. With run-off elections for both Georgia Senate seats coming in January, there is still a chance to reach the magic 50. But two Democratic victories would be expecting a lot from a state that’s been Republican until now.
And Democrats will probably retain the majority in the House, but they won’t be as cocky.
In Idaho, Democrats lost two seats in the legislature — Rep. Jake Ellis (District 15 just west of Boise) and Rep. Chris Abernathy (District 29, Bannock County). I don’t know Chris, but Jake is a good person — a retired fireman who listens to voters and cares about workers and schools. He will be missed.
So Republicans again have a 58 to 12 advantage in the Idaho House. The Senate remains at 28 Republicans and seven Democrats.
And it is 40 years since a Democrat represented Canyon County.
Idaho is one of the few states where President Trump received more votes in 2020 than in 2018. A lot of people are hurting.
But over 75 million Americans voted for Biden and an end to the storms and furor of the Trump administration. May their decision prove to be a wise one.