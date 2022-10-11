This week I got a Republican action alert. I’m assuming it’s Republican because the opening sentence is, “The insane radical left has taken control of the Democratic Party, and they are working to advance an anti-family agenda that threatens the children of our state.”
If I were facetious, I would ask what part of the Idaho Democratic platform strikes the authors as “insane” or “anti-family”? The plank asking for “Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for All”? Or maybe the one about “Strengthening Democracy, Fighting Extremism, and Ending Corruption?”
But the flyer’s content reveals four things the authors consider radically left: allowing women the right to make decisions concerning child bearing; allowing parents the right to decide if their LGBT children can appear on stage in costume; providing shelter to refugees from Afghanistan; and allowing schools to teach regrettable events in U.S. history. (Note: The claim that “unvetted’’ refugees are not allowed into our communities is false.)
Yes, many Democrats believe it’s wrong to force women to raise children they are not emotionally, physically, or financially prepared to care for; to deprive LGBT children of activities other children are allowed; to oppose assisting refugees of a war we failed to win; and to deny children the opportunity to learn from mistakes made in our country’s past.
A Canyon County legislative candidate recently claimed that his sixth-grade child had experienced “trauma” from a history lesson depicting whites as evil.
I find that incredible.
What parent has allowed a child to leave home alone until they understand that some whites are evil? “Keep together.” “Don’t speak to strangers.” “Don’t get in anyone’s car without my permission.” Six-year-olds take part in “active shooter drills” that require them to hide and be silent. As a second grader in Girl Scouts, my daughter was taught to twist her body and strike under the nose of anyone who tried to grab her.
So why would sixth graders learn of bad white guys and think that meant them? They’ve had years of knowing which side they were on.
It is upsetting to learn that respected authority figures in our country’s past allowed, and even took part in, the mistreatment of slaves and Native Americans. Yet, it’s improbable that students identify strongly with such historical authorities.
Children do, however, lose the innocent belief that their country can do no wrong — and that hurts. It’s like learning Santa Claus isn’t real.
I once had a seventh-grade student title her paper “Child abuse” and write of a father taking one daughter to the store with him while another had to stay home and do chores.
I was flooded with a strong desire to live in her world.
Adults can’t though. They have the responsibility to accept reality and use whatever gifts they possess to make the world better.
As an “action alert,” that Republican flyer asks people to call and demand the firing of a Caldwell School District employee that they claim has been taped supporting “CRT”.
The employee may have tried to explain that the true Critical Race Theory is reasonable in asking that we examine customs and institutions initiated in the past for vestiges of racism.
Or she may have defended teaching children the ugly truths evident in the history of slavery and the conquest of Native Americans.
I’m certain, however, that she did not defend teaching children to lump all whites together as bad guys and hate themselves.
Republicans have created a repulsive meaning for CRT so they can attack people who support learning from history. Winning, not solving real problems, is becoming their sole objective.
Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.