This week I got a Republican action alert. I’m assuming it’s Republican because the opening sentence is, “The insane radical left has taken control of the Democratic Party, and they are working to advance an anti-family agenda that threatens the children of our state.”

If I were facetious, I would ask what part of the Idaho Democratic platform strikes the authors as “insane” or “anti-family”? The plank asking for “Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for All”? Or maybe the one about “Strengthening Democracy, Fighting Extremism, and Ending Corruption?”

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

