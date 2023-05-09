Support Local Journalism


This month two online publications — Vox and The Guardian — have featured news of a longtime Republican push making advances in 10 state legislatures. Much of the reporting is based on a March 14 report from the Economic Policy Institute.

The topic? Child labor laws.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

