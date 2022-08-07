Support Local Journalism


The Idaho Republican platform isn’t limited to values, but includes details of specific applications — and Republican primary candidates are expected to sign onto the platform as a whole or to list each plank they object to. Most simply sign on. (Candidate comments to the 2020 platform are included in the Voters’ Guide on the Idaho GOP website.)

So almost all Republican candidates on November’s ballot have pledged to support planks privatizing social security, repealing the Affordable Care Act, and requiring that all currency be backed by gold and silver. (These are Federal issues so county and legislative candidates can sign on without worry.)

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

