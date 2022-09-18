Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


This month former President Trump has demanded to be reinstated immediately. And President Biden is speaking out against this threat to American democracy.

“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win, or they were cheated.”

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments