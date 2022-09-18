This month former President Trump has demanded to be reinstated immediately. And President Biden is speaking out against this threat to American democracy.
“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win, or they were cheated.”
Trump’s insistence — and his party’s blessing — is a dangerous departure from our Democratic tradition. In acknowledging her loss in 2016 despite getting 3 million more popular votes than Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton said, “Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power and we don’t just respect that, we cherish it.” With these words, she echoed generations of losing candidates who placed our democratic heritage above their own wishes.
Today, however, as Marc Elias of Democracy Docket points out, “Republicans now deride such actions as a sign of weakness.”
And extremist leaders of the “Make America Great Again” movement, having succeeded in doing away with Roe v. Wade, are moving to reverse other court rulings based on the Fourteenth Amendment.
President Biden warns, “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards, backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”
And MAGA forces hope to add, “no right to elect a president.” We have a lot more at stake in coming months than the price of gasoline.
In a current case, Moore v. Harper, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether all three branches of state government — legislative, executive, and judicial — get to decide the “times, places, and manner” of electing Congress members or whether the U.S. Constitution means to give that power solely to legislatures. The latter would change centuries of law and allow neither a gubernatorial veto nor a court challenge to legislative decisions concerning Federal elections.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
This case comes out of North Carolina. The U.S. Supreme Court once ruled against that state’s legislature gerrymandering Congressional districts by race —but later approved a similar map the legislature claimed was gerrymandered only by political party. Today, North Carolina Democrats get about 48% of the vote, but hold only 73 of 170 seats in the legislature and 10 of 13 in the Congressional delegation.
This year, the North Carolina Supreme Court demanded a rewrite of a gerrymandered redistricting map because it violated the “free and fair elections” clause of the state’s constitution. The legislature insisted the State Court had no standing; the U.S. Constitution grants only legislatures a say regarding elections.
According to historian Heather Cox Richardson, Supreme Court justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh have already indicated that they are “open to the idea that state courts have no role in overseeing the rules for federal elections.”
That’s basically denying any state constitution the power to limit what a legislature will allow.
Richardson also points out that those advancing the “independent state legislature theory” are aiming at another Constitutional clause. “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of [presidential] Electors.”
Today, each party puts up a number of electors equal to the number in its Congressional delegation, and, in 48 states, the party that gets a plurality of the popular vote gets all the state’s electors.
The Constitution, however, foresaw neither political parties nor a popular vote. A legislature could choose presidential electors without either. This year, in spite of laws to the contrary, Trump supporters attempted to appoint presidential electors in seven states where he had not won the popular vote.
Just how far is the current Supreme Court wanting to take us? And what can we do?