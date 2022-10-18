If you’ve any doubt that extremists are running the Idaho Republican Party, look at their stand on abortion.
The laws now in place seem unduly extreme. All induced abortions are illegal except in the cases of danger to the life of the mother or rape or incest reported to the police.
Not every victim can face reporting rape and incest. Other women may blame the victim for instigating a rape because that makes them feel that it could never happen to them. And a child pregnant due to incest may have no ally, especially if the rapist is the family breadwinner. If she does manage to get to the police and file a report, her family may ostracize her for life.
But the exemption for danger to the life of the mother is the most disputed. It puts the burden of deciding if a mother’s life is in danger upon doctors. And, if a court doesn’t like the decision, the doctor may face two to five years in jail and a $20,000 fine for every relative of the mother and father who decides to sue.
Doctors should feel safe aborting an ectopic pregnancy, one where the egg attaches outside the womb. The fetus has no chance to live without the blood transmission available in the womb. Without an abortion, the mother may hemorrhage and die. Ectopic pregnancies account for 10% of maternal deaths.
But what if the mother of three toddlers claims she can’t face having one more? Can a doctor just prescribe some pills and turn his or her back? Would he or she react differently once the pregnant woman has slit her wrists or shot herself in the stomach?
And what if the mother-to-be is diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer? Both chemotherapy and radiation can injure the fetus. Yet, it’s a violation of a doctor’s oath to say come back after the baby’s born. In most cases, a mother will accept the necessity of an abortion, especially if she has other children who need her.
I once interviewed a woman who, as a registered nurse, was allowed to sign a statement saying that she was aware of the possible consequences to her and her baby.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
She said they rolled the fetus aside before radiating her. At that time, I envisioned a doctor cutting her open on three sides like one might unzip a suitcase. Now I realize that would cause massive bleeding. Did they just nudge the fetus around with forceps? And does radiation change the blood feeding the fetus?
But Idaho is on the brink of saving doctors from such tough decisions. The 2020 Idaho Republican platform states, “We affirm that abortion is murder from the moment of fertilization. All children should be protected regardless of the circumstances of conception, including persons conceived in rape and incest.”
According to reporter Ruth Brown, some delegates shared concerns about ectopic pregnancies and suggested an amendment giving an exemption from murder charges when the life of the mother is in “lethal danger.”
Republican convention delegates voted that down 412 to 164.
A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll after the reversal of Roe v. Wade found that only 11 percent of those polled felt abortion should be illegal in all cases. That would indicate that the vast majority of Idaho’s current Republican leadership is farther right than 89% of Amercans.
Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican Southern Baptist who’s served in Congress since 1993, suggested a national law allowing abortions before 15 weeks of pregnancy.
If our Legislature remains 80% Republican, the new plank will likely become law.