Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you’ve any doubt that extremists are running the Idaho Republican Party, look at their stand on abortion.

The laws now in place seem unduly extreme. All induced abortions are illegal except in the cases of danger to the life of the mother or rape or incest reported to the police.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments