Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Maybe it’s because many of us were raised with a work ethic, but it seems to me that the happiest people are those who feel they are making a difference in their world.

There is joy in acts as small as caring for a cat or making your baby sister laugh – or in keeping that New Year’s resolution to take better care of yourself.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments