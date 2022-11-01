Support Local Journalism


For six weeks now Michael Moore has been sending a “tsunami” of good news to Democrats. He figured we need it because big media pundits are sure that the president’s party always loses in off-year elections. They are predicting a House and Senate that refuse to lift the debt ceiling, an end to the Affordable Care Act, and big changes to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

How can Democrats possibly avoid the off-year curse?

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

