For six weeks now Michael Moore has been sending a “tsunami” of good news to Democrats. He figured we need it because big media pundits are sure that the president’s party always loses in off-year elections. They are predicting a House and Senate that refuse to lift the debt ceiling, an end to the Affordable Care Act, and big changes to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
How can Democrats possibly avoid the off-year curse?
Make a plan to vote – and carry it out.
Argument number one – there are more of us. “Republicans have lost the popular vote in SEVEN of the last EIGHT Presidential elections.” In 2020 President Biden won the popular vote by 7,000,000 votes and the Electoral College. 306 to 232 – and no amount of investigating or recounting has changed that.
Uh, Mr. Moore? That’s not really inspiring to Idaho Democrats. Donald Trump won this state by 267,000 votes.
Soooo, look at argument number two. “This time Republicans have gone too far.”
That, sir, is something that people in red states do know about.
Idaho Republicans have a long history of opposing immigrants and gays and pinching pennies when it came to schools and social services. Yet, leaders of previous generations would be appalled to see today’s Republicans trying to do away with same-day voter registration and our bi-partisan redistricting commission. They’d be amazed at the attacks on doctors, librarians, public schools and on the financial stability of cities and counties.
So, maybe we can give Idaho Democrats at least a sizable wave of good news?
There aren’t more of us than there are of them – but there are more than we know.
About a quarter million Idahoans of voting age are not registered to vote. Some feel it won’t make a difference. Others may not have figured the system out yet.
And another 300,000 registered voters usually fail to vote in off-year elections. If as many Democrats as voted in 2020 show up this year, we will win more legislative seats.
And we could ALL show up. We could make it a goal to show up, vote our beliefs, and give Idaho a true measure of our strength.
If we get even 40% of the vote, those in power will feel a tremor.
Studies show that the poorer the citizen and the less educated, the less apt one is to vote. Well, vote anyway. Don’t accept being a second-class citizen. You have the same rights as other Americans–and the same responsibilities.
People have died so you could vote.
Idaho young people are leading the way. In 2020 the state that was dead last in spending per pupil was 14th in the nation in turnout among 18-24 year olds (53.9%). Apparently those American government classes are paying off–young people know that the legislature could fund a decent education for everyone, but chooses to let schools in some areas thrive while others wither.
And Idaho is one of nine states with more young people ages 18-24 registered to vote than in the last off-year election in 2018. And those paying attention are hopeful that the increased number of young women registered really means something. Since June 24, Idaho women ages 18-24 have registered at a rate 18% higher than young men. Only Kansas–that state where, in August, 59% of the voters rejected a ban on abortion–has seen a greater gap between the numbers of young women and young men.
Vote – and help your neighbors, your kids, your fellow workers to vote. And, if you need help, email me.
We can do this.
Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.