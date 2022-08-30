Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Does it bother anyone else that this month the Democrats enacted an Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 which raises taxes and Republican Gov. Brad Little touted lowering taxes as his plan to combat inflation — and hardly anyone commented?

Democrats acted on basic economic theory. Inflation occurs when a shortage of goods in relation to the money available for spending makes prices rise. President Biden’s bill increases some taxes, drawing money from the economy, to lessen government borrowing and to ease shortages like those in microchips. And he also set a price ceiling on insulin — which Republicans allowed only for Medicare recipients — to prevent prices 30 times the cost of production.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments