...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Does it bother anyone else that this month the Democrats enacted an Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 which raises taxes and Republican Gov. Brad Little touted lowering taxes as his plan to combat inflation — and hardly anyone commented?
Democrats acted on basic economic theory. Inflation occurs when a shortage of goods in relation to the money available for spending makes prices rise. President Biden’s bill increases some taxes, drawing money from the economy, to lessen government borrowing and to ease shortages like those in microchips. And he also set a price ceiling on insulin — which Republicans allowed only for Medicare recipients — to prevent prices 30 times the cost of production.
Republicans, however, have only one solution to economic problems. Demand too low? Lower taxes, especially for the wealthy. Demand too high? Lower taxes, especially on the wealthy.
They still adhere to the “trickle down” theory — make the rich richer so they can invest in production, creating more jobs, and everyone will benefit. But they continued this one-tool approach until corporations had billions in the banks but little incentive to produce more goods because the general public was too poor to increase purchasing.
(Last week one man donated $1.6 billion – 30,000 years’ wages for the average Idahoan – to start a far right think tank to promote more ways to give the rich even more wealth and control.)
So what about Gov. Little’s bill?
Little, at least, didn’t claim that his tax cut would lessen inflation. He stated that sending Idahoans 10% of their 2020 income taxes right before the November elections would help them “adjust” to inflation.
If that were his goal, however, the largest rebates should go to families with children, rather than to the wealthiest, and we’d continue to have a graduated income tax.
The poorest Idahoans actually pay a higher portion of their income in sales and property taxes than the wealthiest. A flat income tax means Idaho’s richest will pay less in taxes than the rest of us. The most recent study I found (Oct 2018) said the poorest fifth of Idaho’s population pays 9.3% of their income in taxes; the richest 4%, pays only 7.2%. We’ve cut income taxes several times since then.
Idaho’s Democratic leaders went to bat for a minimum rebate ($300 per taxpayer) so the poorest of us would get some help.
Why is Gov. Little calling a special session? Unless Democrats defeat some extremist Republicans, they will outnumber moderate ones in the Idaho House next year. And even some moderate candidates have taken an oath never to raise taxes. The Quality Education initiative on November ballots includes an income tax increase on individuals making over $200,000 a year. It’s possible the House will kill it even if a great majority of Idahoans vote for it.
This would hurt the popularity of the Republican Party in Idaho. So Gov. Little has polled the current legislators and presented a bill they’d pass.
Gov. Little’s bill would save Republicans from having to choose between funding schools better or lowering taxes. It, however, has no continuing source of funding. Dozens of worthwhile services compete for every general fund dollar. Once the surplus — partially funded by COVID relief projects — disappears, the $400 million annual appropriation will shrink, possibly quickly.
The only way to protect education is to vote out those who are set on destroying public education. Before voting, check which of your legislative candidates insists schools can run without additional funding. (Time saving tip: all Democrats on your ballot support adequate school funding.)
And in 2023 join the drive to recruit more candidates willing to face extremist intimidation to see that our public schools get adequate long-range funding.
Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.