Appropriation bills seem to come out of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee later every year. This year legislators were still waiting to see the seven bills funding K-12 programs just days before Friday’s planned adjournment — which didn’t happen.

Since the legislature can’t go home until appropriations bills funding the state’s legal obligations are passed, some members feel pressure to take whatever they’re offered. Others, however, are rooting for scores of bills that might get a vote if the legislature stays in session another week.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

