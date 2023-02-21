Support Local Journalism


Holidays with the family together boost my desire to avoid the negative and find a silver lining somewhere. It’s not hard for the Fourth of July or Thanksgiving, but it’s a real challenge when the legislature is in session.

The latest from super-Republicans Tammy Nichols and Judy Boyle deserves an extended rant. HB 154 would make administering a COVID vaccine in Idaho a misdemeanor, because, as Nichols said, “We have issues (the vaccines were) fast-tracked.”

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

