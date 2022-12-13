Support Local Journalism


As far as numbers go, the work of “lame duck” Congresses is phenomenal. The Congress of 2007-08 managed to pass 165 of its 460 laws in those few weeks. Similarly, the Congress of 2019-20 passed 111 of its 344 laws after the elections.

The numbers may indicate that some of the easy bills — like those renaming U.S. Post Offices — are saved for last. But this year there’s real pressure to take up major bills passed by the House and not the Senate. When this session expires, all bills die and must start the process over.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

