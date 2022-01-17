“First, I want to correct the notion of a ‘budget surplus.’ This money was generated by systematically underfunding vital services. If you haven’t paid your mortgage or utility bills, you may appear to have a lot of money in your checking account, but you would not call that a true surplus or a sign of responsible management…Idaho has a lot of money in its bank account right now, but it is in large part due to irresponsible decision-making by politicians, where children and working families have been paying the price” -Senate Minority Leader Ilana Rubel.
That’s the Democratic mantra for this year’s legislative session.
The Idaho treasury is flush this year — $1.9 billion plus federal money authorized to stimulate small businesses and upgrade infrastructure. So legislators that cut $1 billion in taxes in the last three years are working to cut another $600 million in income taxes this year.
Their priorities are obvious: fourteen states have lower tax rates; 49 invest more in education.
Governor Little did include some wise spending in his recommended budget. The $47 million in literacy programs means districts could add all-day kindergarten. The $400 million in infrastructure funding will make a dent in our $2 million backlog of projects. Hopefully, funds for “increased medical capacity” will move us out of last place in the ratio of health care workers to population.
And the governor’s call for an “historic” 11% increase in education funding addresses low wages for teachers. It does little to nothing, however, to solve shortages in resources or problems with class size. Students don’t get much individual attention in classes of 28 or more, but smaller classes generally require a long-term commitment to building more classrooms.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett’s reaction to the Governor’s address last week touched on two other of Idaho’s needs.
One is the child care crisis. “We can’t have a robust economy if there aren’t affordable, high-quality, and safe facilities available to watch one’s children while at work.” Relatively few jobs fit the 7 am to 6 pm, M-F, schedule common for daycares.
The second, a serious shortage of low-income housing. “This unaffordability shuts out our hard-working families, our first responders, our workers, our seniors, and our young adults who are the fabric of our communities.’ .
Rep. Rubel also points out, however, that Democrats are not against cutting taxes. They are against income tax cuts, like last year’s, which gave “$10,000 tax cuts to millionaires while regular working folk largely received $50-100.”
She believes we should be “laser-focused” on reducing property taxes. ”It was the legislature that caused the property tax crisis, and they have the power and responsibility to fix it.”
She lists five ways Democrats support for bringing property taxes under control.
One, treat sales taxes on internet purchases the same as in-store ones. That way local governments would have needed $36 million less in property taxes. And, if the additions to the general fund–$275 million–had gone toward education, few schools would have needed supplemental levies.
Two, reverse the 2021 law that stripped property tax assistance from over 4,000 low income seniors.
Three, raise the possible homeowners exemption to half the average house price, effectively raising the current exemption to $175,000.
Four, allow impact fees on new development to pay for new school construction.
Five, limit the amount that a home’s assessed value can increase each year.
Democrats have also pushed to end sales taxes on groceries.
Idaho needs better management.