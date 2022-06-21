I don’t think I knew much about gays until the debate coach was arrested at a hotel while we were in Pocatello for state finals.
We had driven to the tournament with coach driving one car and a parent, the other. We drove back with a student driving the boys’ team in coach’s car.
About 10 that night three parents came to my home and explained the situation first to my parents, and then to me. These parents set the tone. The situation was unfortunate, serious, and not to be spoken of.
We never saw coach again. Parents put up the money to bail him out of jail, and he was found not guilty, but he never came back.
He’d been a great coach — the kind whose teams made it to state.
At a women’s symposium at the College of Idaho years later, I ran into a lady who’d supervised the youth group I attended at our church. She told me her son was gay. “That was hard enough to accept,” she said, “but I couldn’t bear the thought of him not being Christian.” So, she’d helped start a gay-friendly church in Boise; her husband served as pastor until the members could afford one.
Speaking openly and with affection for the gay community, she was a living reminder of Jesus’ second commandment, “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Gaychurch.org now lists 13 Boise churches as welcoming to the LGBTQ community.)
A few years after the symposium, AIDS hit the U.S. and three of my high school friends died. I hurt, but by then, I was beyond being surprised.
I was teaching school in Caldwell when the Legislature considered a bill banning books which condoned homosexuality from public libraries. I wrote a letter to the editor asking what we were to do about encyclopedias. Is saying that Tchaikovsky was both a great composer and a homosexual condoning his actions? Are librarians expected to read and censor each entry?
A friend with a business in Caldwell wrote a more serious letter about the law’s harm. In the letter, he explained he’d recently come to realize he was homosexual.
Knowing Lane was willing to speak out, the Idaho Press-Tribune did a front-page story complete with picture.
My husband and I were surprised — we had met several of Lane’s girlfriends — and feared for Lane. The first few days we checked on him frequently. Meanwhile, friends delivered balloons, flowers and candy.
My sister called from the library saying the women mending books had laughed over the article. Their consensus seemed to be, “I could have told Lane he was gay.”
Newsweek called to interview Lane about the reaction, but balloons and candy in Idaho wasn’t the story the editors wanted. They ran a story about a persecuted pair of lesbians in the South instead. But the San Francisco Chronicle saw fit to interview Lane for a story on being gay in Idaho.
It’s no surprise that 29 of the 31 men who set out to break up Pride in the Park in Coeur d’Alene weren’t from Idaho. In spite of the anti-LGBT vibes our Legislature constantly excretes, most Idahoans are too busy to spend time creating more misery in our world.
Admittedly, we have some hateful people, and it only takes a few to torment dozens of LGBTQ — or Black or Asian or Jewish or handicapped–persons. One friend moved after being beaten.
But many thank yous to the Coeur d’Alene police. You protected your community well. The vast majority of Idahoans are grateful for your actions and sorry that you are now being threatened.