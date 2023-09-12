Support Local Journalism


It’s Friday night. Candidate filing for the November elections is done. The Canyon County website has 78 candidates listed as running for 43 positions. Ada County has 76 candidates listed for 45 positions.

Who would have guessed that the numbers would be so similar?

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

