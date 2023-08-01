Support Local Journalism


Recently it seems like a new generation has discovered unions. Trader Joe’s, Starbucks, REI, Apple–even Amazon–have newly unionized workplaces. Corporations are fighting back–they’re spending $340 million a year for union-avoidance consultants and refusing to come to agreement with many of the new locals.

The recent agreement negotiated by United Parcel Service and the Teamsters–which has still to be voted on by the 340,000 UPS workers–illustrates why we need unions. The company has agreed to install fans in all current trucks and get air conditioning in all new ones. Since 2015 heat has injured 140 workers and killed one.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

