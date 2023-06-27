Support Local Journalism


Recently I spent some time in the car listening to “Die Empty: Do Your Best Work Everyday.” Author Todd Henry built a career advising creative people on how to be more creative.

I was expecting a message that would inspire me to spend more time writing historical fiction. I’ve written two books about the time of Charlemagne, the Middle Ages before the days of knights and tournaments and castles (800 AD). When Charlemagne ruled three-fourths of Europe, he didn’t have a castle because of the difficulty in getting food over snow-covered and muddy roads. Instead, his court migrated among over a dozen manors, each one stocked with the food he requested.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

