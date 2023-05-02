Support Local Journalism


For weeks a housemate has been saying the weather was going to go straight from freezing to boiling. I was just happy that the cool, wet spring was recharging wells in the area..

Then, in 11 days the temperature went from a high of 46 degrees to one of 84. I’ve barely started the seeds inside–and it’s time to start direct sowing outside. I’d be planting now, except for thoughts about the election underway.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

