It’s one thing to know that for decades Republican think tanks have been advocating “bleeding” our governments dry, ending public schools, and charging people to drive on highways. They want to force us to rely on profit-driven corporations.
It’s another thing to see Republican leadership in our state buying into it. .
Yes, this is about the $600 million tax cut and the $500 million one last year–and the $450 million annual drain on our budget that will continue as long as those who’ve pledged never to raise taxes rule our Legislature.
HB 436 will cost the state of Idaho $600 million in its first year and $1.5 billion over four years.That first year households in the top 1% will get $8,000 while many get $75 per person. Then, year after year, the top 1% will pay $5,000 less while the majority get little or nothing..
And our government agencies — local and state — will continue to bleed.
The state government has 2,500 job openings and an employee turnover rate of nearly 20%.
Ambulances don’t arrive on time. Eighty percent of our emergency medical services report they lack sufficient staff.
Emergency calls concerning child abuse and neglect aren’t followed up quickly. Thirty-six percent of mid level social workers with Idaho Health and Welfare — the ones in the field — quit last year.
Mental health care is inadequate. Idaho not only sends a higher percent of its population to prison than 41 other states, a majority of prisoners return. We have successful pilot programs that cut recidivism, but can’t afford to expand them. We have 1,000 more prisoners than state facilities can house.
Idaho’s suicide rate consistently ranks among the top 10 states.
And you all know about the underfunding of schools, roads and bridges.
Scott McIntosh gave a great analogy in a recent editorial — a couple pay to have a shed built, get a hunk of their money refunded, but find the shed lacks doors and windows.
Why does this massive tax cut–the biggest in Idaho history — have to come first? One, legislators want the out-of-state corporations that get $81 million of the tax rebate to get their donations here before the May primary. Two, legislators want to continue to say, “we don’t have the money for that.”
Leaders claim a lower tax rate will bring in more out-of-state corporations. Four of our neighboring states — Wyoming, Montana, Nevada, and Utah — are among the 10 states with the lowest corporate taxes. Idaho ranks 20th.
But do we really want more businesses that aren’t discouraged by failure to provide the childcare, schools, and healthcare workers need?
Last Thursday Democratic legislators presented a tax relief plan that reflects what voters are saying.
Most of the $250 million in ongoing tax breaks would go to the long-promised end to the sales tax on groceries. Two programs would cut property taxes —increasing the homeowners’ exemption and aid to the elderly and disabled. About 10% would go to improve emergency medical services and to see that parents got the $205 tax credit per child even if they didn’t owe that much in taxes.
The $350 million in one-time breaks would go to school districts and local governments to pay off bonds or fund facilities construction and renovation. This money, plus the interest saved, would result in future property tax cuts for Idahoans.
And, yes, as Idaho thrives, the rich among us would also thrive.
I love Idaho. I’ve had family here since 1865. And I weep seeing so many Republican legislators sticking with a party willing to damage the state permanently — and so few voters doing anything to prevent it.