Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Years ago, while at a meeting of Democratic women in Ketchum, a friend who lived outside of Wilder introduced herself as living in rural Canyon County.

When it was my turn, I said that, unlike Sharon, I was from urban Canyon County.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments