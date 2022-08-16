Support Local Journalism


Primary elections in Alaska and Wyoming are today — another five more states have primaries by Sept. 13.

Even with state primaries pending, pundits are speculating about general election races in November. The president’s party usually loses Congressional seats in the off-year and Biden’s popularity is low, so Democratic weaknesses loom large, especially the staying power of COVID. the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, and price increases.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

