I got some praise from Sen. Todd Young of the National Republican Senatorial Committee last week.
Young, R-Indiana, wrote that Republicans listened “to real world voters like you.” He included me among the “loyal Republicans who have the wisdom and experience necessary to help us” and that my input was “critical to compiling a detailed … profile of GOP voters across the nation.”
I do love flattery, but Young is a propagandist promoting fear of Democrats as ”hard-left socialists,” ”impeachment-obsessed socialists” and “power-mad socialists” with a “disastrous socialist agenda.”
Democrats are not socialists. If they were, there would be no need for the couple dozen political parties that are farther left. To lump them all together is like saying that all Republicans are white supremacists or members of the Ku Klux Klan.
The difference. Democrats try to save capitalism from its excesses. Socialists believe capitalism must be destroyed.
Democrats want a competitive capitalistic system with rules and a safety net.
Was Cecil Andrus a socialist? Idahoans elected him as governor four times — in 1970, 1974, 1986, and 1990. He worked for public kindergarten, stopped Idaho Power from building a coal-burning power plant near Boise, and fought permanent nuclear waste storage in Idaho.
Social programs and regulations? Yes. Destruction of capitalism? No.
Democrat Ilana Rubel, minority leader of the Idaho House, is no farther left. Her website states her stand on the economy this way: “Ilana is focused on making Idaho a magnet for strong businesses and good jobs. To succeed, we must train a workforce with 21st century skills and continue to listen to the needs of Idaho businesses. Ilana regularly meets with businesspeople – large and small – to help facilitate their success.”
Does that sound like a threat to capitalism?
Nancy Pelosi, majority leader of the U.S. House, does propose some impractical ideas; she’s hoping for negotiations and counter offers. It’s the legislative process, not a threat.
Many Democrats are business people. I know Democrats with farming, construction, real estate development, retail, restaurant, recreation, and tech operations. My dad, brothers, and husband each owned businesses. A volunteer at the Dems’ booth at the fair once complained that a recent tax cut was not right, even though it was saving him $100,000.
And many Democrats own stocks. A precinct captain’s wife once explained her lack of a career by saying they moved a lot while her husband was in the military, and she found that she could make more managing their portfolio than working.
Yes, Democrats believe in community ownership of services like water, sewer, fire, police, and roads. We believe in public lands and clean air and water. We see a need for schools and libraries. And we believe that someone who works should be able to afford food, shelter and health care, and that the pressure on corporations to give fat profits to shareholders leads to wages so low that our social welfare programs are overburdened.
Democrats brought Americans the minimum wage, unemployment insurance, overtime pay, and social security.
We have not destroyed capitalism.
But greed and hubris are putting it in danger. Why should Americans have to pay $3,120 for six treatments of remdesivir, a drug made possible by government research and manufactured for about $1 a vial? Why should a policeman feel free to kill a man accused of petit theft in front of an audience?
No other free people tolerates such acts. Left-wing extremism will continue to grow as long as Republican leadership ignores such stark unfairness.
Socialism and communism look good to the downtrodden. Fight them with fairness, reasonable regulations and a strong safety net.