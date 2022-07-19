Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


By the time this is published, you may know whether those attending Idaho’s Republican Convention adopted a resolution stating that Joe Biden did not honestly win the 2020 presidential election.

I’m guessing it didn’t pass–hoping, really. All we need is one more reminder that those representing Idaho Republicans believe that dozens of Republican election officials worked to fix the presidential election for Biden without creating an iota of evidence that held up in any of 30 different lawsuits.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments