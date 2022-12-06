Support Local Journalism


Last week a jury found two men — Oath Keepers leader Steward Rhodes and Kelly Meggs — guilty of seditious conspiracy. The number of weapons the Oath Keepers stored in the D.C. area on Jan. 6, 2021, made it plain these men weren’t just there to demonstrate. And not bringing all weapons to the Capitol suggests these men were expecting instructions. More trials will come.

Jan. 6 and the 2020 election created widespread concerns about American democracy. A New York Times/Siena College poll in October indicated that 71% of American voters were concerned about threats to our democracy. Democrats were concerned about voter suppression; Republicans about fake ballots and corrupt counting.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

