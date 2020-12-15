The U.S. Congress faces a do-or-die situation this week. It’s the 11th hour — a make-or-break time for the many Americans.
Congress will recess for Christmas soon, and the continuing resolution it passed last week extended government funding only through midnight of Friday, Dec. 18. Congress has failed to reach agreement on any of the 12 government funding bills providing for spending during the fiscal year that started Oct. 1. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) bluntly stated that the problem is due to a “failing to come together and make compromises.”
Now the two houses of Congress have one week to agree on line-by-line funding for the entire federal government, get the book-length document written, and conduct votes in the House and Senate.
The problem is complicated by the crucial need to add coronavirus relief to the budget totals already agreed upon. On Jan. 1 close to 5 million people who have been out of work for six months will lose unemployment benefits, and 7 million freelancers and contract workers will lose similar benefits. A tax credit that has given 125,000 companies an incentive not to lay off workers will expire. And the federal moratorium on evictions will end.
Millions of American workers are facing devastating losses. Unemployment benefits have already run out for a mother of two girls renting near Boise. She hasn’t been able to pay her full rent for three months. She’s been desperately trying to get a job and to find housemates, and is now near panic. She may be evicted by Jan. 15. If so, chances are she will remain homeless, for she will not be able to pass a landlord’s credit check much less get first-and-last months’ rent together.
Yes, there are private and government sources of help, but they have waiting lists — and thousands of Idahoans will be without income or homes in January.
A bipartisan group of congress members has proposed a compromise relief bill that has widespread support, but there are several points of disagreement. The bill provides continued unemployment benefits of $300 a week, but the Trump administration wants instead to send every American adult and child — rich or poor, working or not — one $600 payment. The compromise bill also asks that workers and customers be able to sue companies who are negligent in following public COVID regulations, but the administration prefers wording that nearly gives businesses a free pass (as Idaho law does). And the administration wants no funding for local and state governments in financial trouble. (Unlike Idaho, some states have seen revenue fall by 33%.)
Problems with the other 12 parts of the omnibus bill are receiving less attention. There is disagreement on how to fund veteran access to private sector health care. The House wants a 1 percent increase in wages for federal workers; the Senate wants a wage freeze. And the Senate supports $2 billion for 80 additional miles of border wall with Mexico that the House bill doesn’t include.
The House wants to see State Department staffing maintained at its 2016 levels, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spared from cutting 75% of its staff.
The House and Senate could postpone compromise by passing a third continuing resolution to keep the government operating at current budget levels for another three months. Work will be postponed. The Defense Department is already unhappy because contractors have not been able to start scheduled work on a new submarine, a new nuclear warhead and Space Force development.
But the needs of millions of Americans who will be jobless and homeless if a coronavirus relief bill is not passed are greater. Congress must act for them.