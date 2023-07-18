Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


This year over 300 bills restricting voting were introduced in 45 states (Brennan Center, June 14). Republican legislators across the country sought to restrict access to mail voting, impose strict voter ID requirements, and increase the purging of voter rolls. Texas even considered increasing the maximum number of voters assigned to one polling place in order to increase the likelihood of long lines and depressed voter turnout in cities.

And Idaho’s law on initiatives and referendums no longer ranks as the most restrictive in the nation. Florida now requires an initiative petition to get signatures from 25% of voters; Arizona now requires initiatives that would raise taxes to pass by a 60% majority.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments