I hope you all celebrated the 246th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence with family and friends, picnics and fireworks, and a ginormous sense of gratitude.
The U.S. democracy has been a beacon inspiring freedom fighters around the world. The colonists here had an advantage — many in England felt a kinship with Americans. Our revolution might have been dismissed as just another English civil war if our forefathers hadn’t laid out the case for freedom so eloquently.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
These words, based on the writings of the French philosopher Montesquieu, changed a fight for our country to one for all humanity. They have rang true with people through the centuries.
And our forefathers started off strong to fulfill them. They wrote a Constitution, held elections, and managed peaceful transitions from one president to another.
We should celebrate that. I know that some women chose to boycott the Fourth this year because those in many states have lost a right to steer their own future that women have had for 50 years. But the holiday isn’t about living up to our goal; we’ve never fully done that.
With the Fourth, we celebrate the significance of our forefathers’ declaration and the ongoing efforts to give it life.
But we have messed up. Today we have a festering crevice between what the voters want and what actually happens.
As James Traub wrote in the March 1, 2018, issue of Foreign Policy, “... across a range of issues, public policy does not reflect the preferences of the majority of Americans. If it did, the country would look radically different. Marijuana would be legal and campaign contributions more tightly regulated; paid parental leave would be the law of the land and public colleges free; the minimum wage would be higher and gun control much stricter; abortions would be more accessible in the early stages of pregnancy and illegal in the third trimester.”
Four years later, we haven’t subtracted a single item from this list. But we can add more. If public policy reflected the majority will, alleviating climate change would be a priority; voting would be easier; prices of pharmaceuticals would be as low here as in Canada; gas companies wouldn’t be charging outrageous prices while raking in record profits; testing in schools would be for the benefit of students, not for government dictates; and three individuals wouldn’t be holding more wealth than the combined worth of 50% of our population.
Why don’t the voices of a majority result in change? Our leaders care more about party than country. Money counts for more in election politics than all the individual free speech we can muster, and social media spews lie after lie after lie. And people avoid a politics of half-truths, broken promises, and constant infighting. Meanwhile, international monopolies control more and more of our economy.
People fear our democracy may die. After all, we are the world’s oldest democracy because all the earlier ones failed. Rule by those holding the power of wealth has been the norm throughout history. And elected leaders have recently gone on to install authoritarianism in Venezuela, Hungary, Peru, the Philippines, Turkey, and Nicaragua.
Would history conclude that democratic republics can’t work? Or simply that we didn’t deserve ours?