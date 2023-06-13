Support Local Journalism


Several times a year Idaho Power sends my family a notice pointing out that we use more electricity than the average household with our number of square feet.

We have excuses. We have a well and three streetlights (installed by previous residents). There are four adults in the house–and two work at home most days. We’re polluting less than if we drove some distance to work, right? And, yes, we have two refrigerators and two freezers, but we buy our groceries weekly and raise much of our own meat.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

