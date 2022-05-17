The recent book banning in the Nampa schools is a good reminder why we should all take voting very seriously. Three new school board members have added to Idaho’s negative image nationally by banning 22 books in one sweep.
Every school district has a procedure for banning books. There is a form to fill out that calls for page numbers and the related objections. There is a panel —usually including parents and teachers — to study the passages, perhaps even read the book, and make recommendations. And then the panel — or designated others — review the findings and make a decision.
The Nampa School Board didn’t allow that process to happen. By a 3-2 vote they lumped all 22 books together, perhaps read a few paragraphs, expressed outrage, and banned the books “forever.”
Now those of us who read may wonder if these new ‘leaders’ read books at all, much less ones that enlarge our experiences and challenge our assumptions about life. These books have had thousands of readers — at least one was in print by 1999 — and liking even one of them is grounds to be angry about the whole progress.
I question why anyone would ban Jonathan Safran Foer’s Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. I remember it as a sweet story of a 9-year-old handling grief by taking action. It’s recommended for students over 14, but I just can’t remember an inappropriate scene.
It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing up, Sex, and Sexual Health is now available in 35 languages. Obviously, many would rather kids get their questions answered by a book rather than by what they hear from other kids or pick up from movies. Yes, I gulped when I saw cartoon depictions of gay couples — but kids do have questions about those things. My granddaughter first asked me about gays when she was 7.
A teacher asked me why the book censors come after books a few kids choose to read when a lot more kids are getting the same stuff from Netflix. I learned that Thirteen Reasons Why and Looking for Alaska, both dealing with suicide, are Netflix series. Handmaid’s Tale is on Hulu. And Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Kite Runner, and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl are movies.
These book banners are not fighting against libraries, but against the culture changes of the past 60 years.
But there are reasons schools get the complaints. They are dealing exclusively with kids, are paid for by taxpayers’ money, and have a local governing body.
Yet, many of the book banners making headlines are the same people who want to end public education— and they’re growing bolder. The American Library Association listed 729 challenges to libraries last year; 156 in 2020; and 377 in 2019.
Let me assure you, schools reject some books. There are at least three different levels of acceptance: classroom reading, recommended reading lists and room libraries, and library books. The judgment is based on the book’s worth and whether it is “age appropriate.”
The publisher lists the targeted age for the sex-education book It’s Perfectly Normal as 10-14. Amazon reviews show that many parents feel it’s way beyond what they want to discuss with their 10-year-olds. Commonsensemedia.org ranks the book as 12+, with parents considering it best for 14+ and kids feeling it’s okay for 11+. (I wish I’d known about commonsensemedia.org when I was still working in schools. It costs parents $30 per year.)
Perhaps, some of the 22 books Nampa citizens objected to should be banned. Others may have some bad language but give hope to kids struggling to handle tough problems.
Each book should be judged on its own.