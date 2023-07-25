Support Local Journalism


“I approve this ad.”

This week that was enough to get a grin out of most Democrats. I suspect you know why. With 30 million views in its first 12 hours, the latest Biden-Harris ad must have reached all Idahoans in a week – except maybe a few backpacking in the wilderness.

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

