Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I may gripe my way through every legislative session, but I try to stick to issues that make a difference. At this point, with everything signed and sealed, I feel free to think back on the things that just tick me off.

It’s time for the Worst Awards!

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments