Win or lose, the 2022 elections will stand out in memory.
I’m still reading Michael Moore’s daily words of encouragement for Democrats and following media predictions of a massive red wave.
A late October NPR/PBS poll asking voters how likely they were to vote in the November election found 82% of Democrats, 88% of Republicans, and 73% of Independents saying they were definite about voting.
When voters were asked which candidates they were most likely to vote for, the two major parties tied 46% to 46%. NPR explained that’s “bad news for Democrats,” because “how the districts are drawn” (aka gerrymandered) means Republicans will get more seats.
And Idaho is considered one of the states least apt to have energized voters. Two weeks ago Wallethub ranked states by how politically engaged their citizens were, and — surprise! — Idaho was in the bottom 10. Washington and Oregon ranked 4 and 5; Montana, 12; Utah, 30; Nevada 38; and Idaho, 41.
We’ll remember the 2022 election as when a blue ripple in Idaho got national attention or as when conservative extremists took control of our state — and, possibly, as both.
The failure to get any Democratic legislative candidates in Nampa — Idaho’s third largest city — will haunt many for years. Apparently none of the 7,000 identified Democratic voters in Districts 12 and 13 don’t see offering a choice as important enough to act, and they don’t see winning as a possibility. With Republican moderates becoming an endangered species, it’s a sad time.
We can hope that this year will be remembered as the “year” of inflation, rather than as the “first year.” Perhaps voters will always blame a current president for what happens to the economy, but the U.S. is actually in better shape right now than most of its trading partners. And the supply line problem, along with government encouragement, is bringing 350,000 manufacturing jobs back to the United States.
According to media reports, most voters believe the Republicans are more capable of handling inflation. Actually, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has actively discouraged anyone putting forward a plan because specifics invite opposition.
What solutions Republicans have been coming up with consist of cutting income taxes and services such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, etc. It’s the Republican answer for everything, come boom or bust. It’s also the same plan that got conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss of Britain ousted within 50 days.
This year Idaho Republicans are pushing “parent control” over their children’s education via vouchers. Democrats are merely saying that diverting funding would hurt public schools. We should be pointing out that vouchers are more apt to give parents no choice, rather than more. If we don’t require private schools to accept vouchers as the parents’ total payment, we may have $6,000 vouchers and private schools charging $10,000. We could see a class divide rivaling that in the South prior to the Supreme Court 1954 ruling in Brown vs. Board of Education.
And there’s something unforgettable about Republicans fighting for “medical freedom” while approving a platform threatening doctors with $20,000 fines and women and doctors with prison time. Somehow Republicans regard wearing a mask or getting a vaccination as too much to ask of citizens, even if the lives of others are at stake. But it is a proper role of the Idaho government to require women to postpone treatment of a growing cancer, risk gangrene from a dead fetus that hasn’t flushed from the body, and wait until the hemorrhaging starts to remove an embryo implanted outside the womb.
Win or lose, this is an election that many will remember.