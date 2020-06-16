My first childhood memory was playing in Grandpa Ahlquist’s basement. On the wall of the living room was a giant American Flag with these words, “flown over the US Capitol.” He taught me the pledge of allegiance and we played the national anthem on the record player.
Grandpa was a patriot. He was as “blue collar” as anyone I’ve known. He worked at the Kennecott Copper Mine. He was politically active. And he was a staunch Democrat.
During Ronald Reagan’s presidency, I applied for a youth leadership conference at Valley Forge and won. For a poor kid from Hunter, Utah, going back East to Valley Forge was magical. I distinctly remember giving a presentation to my peers on “what liberty and freedom meant to me.” By my junior year, I was a staunch Republican.
The best political banter of my life happened across dinner tables and in living rooms. The debates centered on unions, capitalism, voter rights, and social injustices. For Christmas one year my grandparents gave me the best gag gift — a mask of Hillary Clinton. The point is, the discourse was always friendly. We disagreed on policy but there was so much we had in common. We shared an intense love of country, the flag, the constitution, and the opportunities we had in America.
Those days of civil discourse are long gone. Now the “far right” wraps themselves in the flag and anyone who disagrees with anarchy is a “RINO.” At the same time, the “far left” outdoes the right in its desire for radical upheaval. Hate and decisiveness sell. Listening to CNBC or CNN makes me sick most of the time. Not to be outdone, FOX NEWS spews hate with reckless fury. Election years further divide us with hate and venom against the opposition.
In these divisive times, is it possible to find common ground for the sake of our country? Do these words still ring true: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all”? Do these words not inspire you to see both sides? Is it possible to love our country but believe we have a long way to go on racial injustice? Is it possible we need police reform but we also have thousands of brave officers who do an incredible job? Is it possible capitalism has created an amazing country but it has also left so many people behind?
Our country is burning down. Hyperbolic extremes dominate the airwaves. It needs to stop.
I believe in the good people of this state and country. There are more of us in the middle than we think. The problem is we are dominated by both extremes. Each of which would sacrifice our country rather than look for common ground.
Grandpa would joke with me, “Your great grandpa would roll over in his grave if he knew there was a Republican in our family.” He would laugh and tell me he loved me. Remember, we both stood with our hands over our hearts saying the pledge of allegiance to that giant flag on his wall, Democrat and Republican. This revolution will succeed if each of us works toward finding common ground, even when doing so is viewed as unpopular and weak. Extremes win primaries. Extremes sell on TV. Extremes get likes and retweets, but our country needs healing.
The diagnosis is acute divisiveness and the treatment is humility, understanding, and common ground for the greater good.