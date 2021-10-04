Cheers to my friend Vern who is 92 years old and his daughter Edie. He took two weeks out of his busy schedule to prune up Caldwell's green belt. It was terribly overgrown. Thank you. Jeers to the city of Caldwell for letting it get that bad! P.S. the graffiti is still there.
Cheers to Publisher Matt Davison for his explanation regarding Idaho Press delivery issues. Now that I understand the reason for lacking or late deliveries, I can be patient while your hardworking delivery folks work multiple routes. Good luck on finding more great people to add to your delivery staff.
Jeers to the dog walker that decided it was okay to drop your "doggie bag" in my empty trash cart. Was it so heavy that you couldn't carry it all the way home? It's a little black bag with white paw prints. I'll be watching for you. Please be a good neighbor!
Cheers to the Skyview Varsity Football team. In their game against Rocky Mountain it appeared that they were blown out of the game by half time but they did not give up. The second half showed their no-quit attitude. They still lost if you looked at the scoreboard, but attitude wise they won!
