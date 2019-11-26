A big cheer to Rick Just for his “Slice of History” column. I always enjoy it but especially his article on Marty Holtman. Having grown up in the area and living here off and on for the last 69 years I remember Marty. He was a jack of all trades for KBOI and as a kid I loved his spook show on the weekend. The poor guy had to have been exhausted most of the time from all the radio and tv he did.
Cheers: Those Junior Jammers did it again. Marvelous program ending with ever popular Orange Blossom Special with a hippy flavor commemorating the 1969 Woodstock concert. They even had a rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Lord give me a Mercedes Benz.” Such talent and hard work is evident. Thanks to all for sharing. I look forward for next performance!
Cheers for and Congratulations to the Caldwell High School Speech and Debate team who earned a total of 5 medals and trophies at the Nampa invitational tournament. Another big shout out to the CHS drama team, who competed for the first time ever in the district 3 tournament and will be sending competitors to the state tournament in Idaho Falls. Your community is proud of you!
Jeers to the political volunteers, folks having yard sales, sprinkler blow out and buy your home companies and last but not least the realtors that put up signs on private property without asking permission.
Jeers to the City of Boise for its lack of a comprehensive plan to deal with the geese issue destroying our parks. Had friends come and visit from out of town an we thought we would show them Esther Simplot Park. The walkways and grass areas were covered with disgusting goose droppings. It was an embarrassment. This park was a gem for the City of Boise and now has become a waste depository for geese.
Cheers: That’s what the crew from Amalgamated Sugar did for us on the recent Rake Up Boise day...25 bags and the compost tub all filled, and the lawn under the carpet of leaves mowed! Then, two weeks later, part of the crew came back to do it all over again, ‘cause our trees hadn’t quit dropping leaves! Thank you so much...to the men, women and children on the “crew”!
