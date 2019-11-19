Cheers: Thank you to all the businesses for offering free meals, carwashes, hair cuts, oil changes and many more nice things to all the veterans in the valley on Veterans Day. Big cheers to you all.
Cheers to the Caldwell Fire Department A Shift. These men did a great job saving most of my She Shop. We were not home when it started, someone saw the fire and called it in “ Thank you! “ Words truly cannot express how grateful I am for all their hard work, plus reassurance and kind words from Tim Scott, Battalion Chief.
Cheers to Goodwill Thrift Store In Nampa! Tuesday November 12th about 7:30pm A family member and I stopped In and mostly enjoyed waisting time and leisurely browsing around but I did find some good bargains. They had their colored tag sale on and there were items all over the store with sale-colored tags! Fabio and a cheerful cashier, who’s name I apologetically can’t remember, provided great customer service, and the friendly atmosphere was refreshing and wonderful. Thank you for such friendly, happy faces and for actually having colored tags to match the sales!
JEERS: To one of the Utility companies. Called on 11/4 for a repair ticket, told will be fixed 11/5 No one came rescheduled 11/6 same thing 11/7 same 11/8 called told ticket closed. Nothing had been fixed. On each day stayed home all day waiting for someone to come. Opened new ticket on 11/8. On 11/9 repairman was there at 9AM when he said he would be. In 10 minutes he had problem fixed. When I called about all the rescheduling was told that they were finishing other jobs and would come when they got there.
Big Cheers to the folks that helped us out raking our many leaves and hauling them off on November 9th. There were approximately 25 folks that showed up to help and packaged up about 50 or more bags of leaves. We wish to thank the people who did this as my wife and I are unable to do this type work any longer. There were a family of four from Caldwell Busy Bee 4 H club and the rest of the 20 or so people had tee shirts that the CITI bank logo’s. Thank you all of you great volunteers!
Cheers for the Nampa Rake-Up! The STAND Club at NNU volunteers--all women--did a wonderful job of cleaning up all the leaves in my yard. At 93 years old, it is a blessing to have them help me.
Jeers to a local health group for their appointment policy! I make an appoint for 10:30, but then get told I need to arrive at 10:15. I arrive at 10:20, but still get scolded by the receptionist. Arriving 10 minutes early for an appointment isn’t good enough.
Jeers to Canyon County of even hinting that 2700 voters could possibly vote at the Elections office in 12 hours. 10 parking spots; maybe. A parking lot with an awkward ingress/egress. The first week of December, in a space where one adaptive physical device forces voters in line to back out the door. Even if early voting managed to split the voters into equal per day totals, thats 333 people a day, or 41 people an hour until Election Day, and then 27 an hour on Election Day. Logistically insane.
Cheers to Ms. Marlow for a thoughtful opinion on our rights to vote. A big thank you to MR. Weems for his truly powerful letter about our country’s Democratic Republic beginnings and how our government has devolved back to federalsm at its worst. Bless you both.
Cheers! To Republic Services our local trash company. After Rake Up Nampa so kindly raked up our leaves, Republic Services picked up all thirty plus large bags of leaves. Thank you so much.