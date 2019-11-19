The deadline for letters to the editor about the Boise mayoral and Caldwell council runoff elections is noon Nov. 27. After this time, the Idaho Press will not accept any new opinion content relating to the runoffs.

Due to space constraints and the volume of letters received, we may be unable to print every letter received. We will make every effort to include all election letters in print. All letters received before the deadline will be published on idahopress.com.

All reader submissions for the Opinion page are run as is, with no editing for style, grammar, punctuation or spelling. We reserve the right to refuse entries.

All Letters to the Editor must be submitted via email or online. The Idaho Press does not accept physical submissions. Email letters to op-ed@idahopress.com , or submit a letter through the website, at idahopress.com/site/forms/online_services/letter . Letters are limited to 300 words, and each writer gets one entry every 30 days.

Cheers and Jeers are submitted by Idaho Press readers. To submit a Cheers or Jeers, email it to op-ed@idahopress.com or submit it online at idahopress.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_cheer .