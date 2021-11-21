Cheers, for the generous gesture given by the owner/manager of Papa Joe’s (University & Capitol) last Monday. Your kindness to me and my friend stayed with us the whole day. And, we passed it forward! Happy Thanksgiving to you!
Cheers to Alan Malone for his well worded response to Luna’s “reclaim the soul.” Great to know we have some rational folks among the GOP who see through the smoke and mirrors. Cheers also to V.A. Allen on his cry for respect for our flag... it is also a pet peeve of mine. So many flags flying that shouldn’t be, in places that do not meet flag protocol or give it the respect it deserves. Thank you both for your submissions on Nov. 16.
Cheers: I had the best super-duper ream at my house on Rake-up Nampa day. Thank you to all the volunteers to make Nampa a great place to live!
Jeers: Thrift stores are not thrifty anymore! Wow! No discounts tags usually available. Never paying $10-$25 for any used beat up jewelry, clothing, or shoes! New stores clearance can be cheaper. Nothing used and beat up should be priced as outrageous as it is now. Good luck selling this stuff!
Finally! Cheers after 15+ years, a traffic control light at the Walmart entrance on Greenhurst and 12th Ave in Nampa! Thank You!
Jeers to the parachutists who jumped into Memorial Day activities with American Flags tied to their feet, ostensibly at Arlington National Cemetery, and then proceeded to drag said flags along the ground after landing. As a veteran, I was not at all pleased to see our national flag so debased, nor did I feel in the least honored — rather insulted. Has our society really degenerated to the point where we no longer honor the American Flag?
