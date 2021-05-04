Jeers to the Idaho Press for ignoring the Nampa Invitational, a PBR Bull Riding event this past weekend at the Ford Idaho Center. This was a big event that was televised nationally. The top bull riders competed. But in the Press? Not a word.
Jeers to people who play their music loudly in their car when driving in subdivisions! Be courteous of others for a change and turn it down when you enter a subdivision!
Cheers to the Saturday manager of Meridian's Mo' Bettahs! After learning about a series of minor mishaps that happened to our recent orders, Kadi followed-up with a phone call to ensure we enjoyed our meal, and to share steps her team put in place to reduce future mishaps. We're fans, and this fantastic customer service made us bigger ones!