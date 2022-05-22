Cheers to SIGNAL. Every turn. Every time. Signal every lane change. No excuses. This is the easy stuff. (Goober: it’s the lever to left of steering wheel. Extend your little digits and flick the lever up or down.)
Cheers to the Boise Bench Lions for donating clothing, books and lottery tickets to the Idaho Veterans Home.
Cheers to Natalie Holsten “Life in The Treasure Valley” about her father-in-law’s visit to the Warhawk Museum, and how he shared his memories with his service at Arlington National Cemetery. Her story brought tears to my heart as she described the journey their family is now on with memory loss of a loved one.
Cheers. Has Hell frozen over? Is the earth now flat? Never thought I would write this but Judy Ferro column of March 22, “What teachers wish our legislators knew,” was well done and worth reading. every lawmaker should read it, heed it. But that would require some effort and an open mind so I am not holding my breath.
Cheers to the Boise Bench Lions for building a ramp for an individual who needed one after being discharged from the hospital.
Jeers to the Idaho Center staff for moving EMTs all the way down the hall! Interacting with them before and after the rest room was sometimes better than the show
Jeers to the City of Nampa for trapping people living inside the Parade America route. Some people have jobs to go to on Saturdays but can’t find an escape route through the parade. Does the city have a plan if there’s a medical emergency for somebody living inside the parade route? Stop holding people captive.
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Cheers & Jeers. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter or Cheers & Jeersatidahopress.com/opinion.
