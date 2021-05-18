Cheers... we finally had a true "Groundhog day" in the IPT. May 4 & 5 history repeated itself in "More today in history." Gave me a chuckle.
Cheers for Finally reading articles (May 5 & 6) about the NHL. Mostly this League is forgotten by the IP. There are many hockey fans in Idaho, me included. I hope there is more coverage as the Stanley Cup Playoffs are starting soon. AND I hope your paper has articles about The Idaho Horsemen Arena Football Team. 1st game is May 8 @ 7pm, Ford Idaho Center Arena, Nampa.
Jeers: A 4 way stop or street light is needed at 22nd and 2nd St S in Nampa! You cannot see to turn onto 2nd Street S from 22nd due to parked cars! Or make both sides of 2nd St S, NO Parking, there. Busy and Treacherous!! Many cars speed on 22nd S...into downtown where it is 20mph!